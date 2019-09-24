Grant’s Tuesday Afternoon Forecast

Showers are continuing this afternoon across extreme southwestern New Mexico where heavy rain will be possible. Any shower chances today and Wednesday across the state are expected to stay south of I-40. Any rain will be more isolated heading into the middle of this week.

As an upper-level low moves into northwestern New Mexico by the end of the week, a chance for rain returns to the metro, but that chance will continue to remain very isolated, unfortunately.

We will be drying out again as we head into the weekend with mild and sunny weather moving. Storm chances will be possible across southeastern New Mexico.