Grant’s Thursday Evening Forecast

Drier air has pushed into the state today limiting any rain or storm chances for most of the state, except extreme southeastern New Mexico where the cold front is sitting stationary and is sparking off a few showers and showers this evening. A couple storms could be strong to severe.

Moisture begins to return heading into Friday and especially by this weekend. This will once again bring another chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms across New Mexico. The best chance for rain will be Saturday night through Monday as an upper level disturbance works its way into western New Mexico. Spotty shower chances will continue even into the middle of next week as temperatures remain just above average.