Grant’s Thursday Afternoon Forecast

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop across New Mexico this afternoon, with a chance for isolated showers and storms around the Albuquerque metro mainly around dinner time and into the early overnight. Watch for dangerous lightning and heavy rainfall.

Drier air will return to most of the state for the weekend, giving way to mild temperatures and sunny to mostly sunny skies. However, there will be a chance for strong to severe storms in the afternoon along the southeastern Texas border.

Into next week. moisture will return to the state again from what is Tropical Storm Lorena in the Pacific Ocean. Combined with an upper level low pressure system, this will bring back scattered to widespread rain chances to start next week.