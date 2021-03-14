Grant’s Sunday Morning Forecast

Strong winds will pick up Sunday across New Mexico with wind gusts as high as 60 mph possible.

Snow continues this morning across the northern mountains and southern Colorado. Snow will continue across this part of the state through today, eventually tapering off by early Monday morning. Light snow will also be possible today across western New Mexico, and even into the Rio Grande Valley. Strong winds develop today too, with gusts as high as 50-70 mph across the state.

Winds will die down overnight, with breezy conditions returning again Monday along with warmer temperatures. Another storm system moves into New Mexico Tuesday, bringing rain and snow chances back to southwestern Colorado, and northern and western New Mexico. This storm will also bring cooler temperatures and windy conditions across the state.

Winds finally relax Wednesday as warmer weather moves in for the second half of next week. Albuquerque’s first 70° of the year could be as early as Friday.