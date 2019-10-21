Grant’s Sunday Evening Forecast

Another cold front moved across New Mexico today, leaving very windy conditions in its wake. Winds will die down overnight, but temperatures will fall to around freezing around the metro by Monday morning.

Temperatures will gradually warm through the middle of this week. Another cold front looks to move into New Mexico Thursday into Friday, bringing in some cold temperatures again to wrap up the week. Forecast models have been struggling with the chance for snow in the northern mountain and eastern New Mexico with this next front, but we’ll be keeping an eye on it.