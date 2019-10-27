Grant’s Saturday Evening Forecast

Enjoy the last of the warm weather tomorrow as a series of cold fronts will begin to move across the state Sunday afternoon bringing colder weather and chances for rain and snow to parts of the state.

Sunday’s backdoor cold front will bring colder temperatures to eastern New Mexico by the afternoon, while the rest of the state will see breezier, but warmer weather still.

Another Pacific cold front will swing across the state Sunday night into Monday, bringing snow to northern New Mexico, and isolated rain chances to the Albuquerque metro.

Yet another cold front by the middle of the week, will bring snow chances again to northeastern New Mexico and as far south as I-40, but temperatures will plummet behind this one to possibly record breaking cold Halloween morning and spine-chilling temperatures for Halloween.