Grant’s Monday Afternoon Forecast

Rain has come to and end across the state this afternoon, but isolated showers and storms are expected to develop across the high terrain of New Mexico the rest of the day and slowly move eastward through the evening. Temperatures will be warmer today. There is a small chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm in the Albuquerque metro this evening.

Another chance for isolated showers and storms will be possible Tuesday afternoon, but drier air will be moving into the state by Wednesday. This will limit rain chances for the middle of the week. A Pacific cold front will swing through the state by the end of the week, keeping temperatures around average for this time of year and bring back another isolated rain chance.