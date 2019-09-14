Grant’s Friday Evening Forecast

Rain chances build as we head through this weekend, especially for parts of western and central New Mexico. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop Saturday afternoon across the state with a better chance for rain in the Albuquerque metro Sunday into Monday. Heavy rain will be possible in western and southwestern New Mexico with an upper level disturbance moving through the area.

Low-level moisture will continue into the beginning of next week, keeping a chance for isolated showers and storms in the afternoon. Drier air will return the middle and end of next week, bringing down rain chances and keeping temperatures warm in the afternoon and cool in the morning.