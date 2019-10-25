Grant’s Friday Evening Forecast

Another chilly night is on the way across New Mexico before temperatures will be warming through the weekend. Another blast of cold weather and even snow is on the way to start next week.

Saturday will be the day to get outside this weekend with sunny skies and calm winds. Winds become breezier into Sunday as temperatures continue to climb, but a cold front will move into eastern New Mexico keeping temperatures much colder.

Another round of snow is possible for the northern mountains and northeastern New Mexico by Monday afternoon into early Tuesday morning with our next storm system that will move in. Colder weather looks to continue into the middle and end of next week.