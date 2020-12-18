Grant’s Friday Evening Forecast

Quiet weather for the weekend

Quiet and sunny weather settles in for the weekend with a warmup into early next week.

A cold front is pushing south across the northern mountains and northeastern New Mexico this evening, bringing light snow to the mountain peaks. Snow chances will stay mainly across the higher terrain as the cold front continues to push south through tonight. This will bring cooler temperatures Saturday, especially across eastern New Mexico.

West, northwesterly upper level winds will keep dry air in place through the weekend, with high pressure building in by Monday. This will keep clear skies around and warmer weather into early next week. Cooler air will spill back into the state by Wednesday though, leaving temperatures closer to average for this time of year heading into Christmas with dry conditions.

