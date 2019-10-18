Grant’s Friday Evening Forecast

The latest cold front moved across New Mexico today, bringing isolated showers and even snow to the northern mountains. Another cold front is headed our way Sunday.

Temperatures will fall overnight into the upper 30s tonight around the metro after today’s cold front. Winds will die down overnight too and into Saturday. Tomorrow will be the day to get outside as temperatures will hover around average for this time of year, with lighter winds and plenty of sunshine.

Another strong cold front will sweep across the state Sunday, bringing even windier conditions and a chance for more snow to the northern mountains.

Quieter weather settles in for the first half of next week.