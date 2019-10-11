Grant’s Friday Evening Forecast

After waking up to freezing temperatures across most of New Mexico this morning, temperatures will once again fall to near freezing overnight. Picture-perfect weather though for the last week of Balloon Fiesta.

Overnight lows will fall to near or below freezing once again by Saturday morning, so continue to take cold weather precautions for one more night. If you’re heading out to Fiesta tomorrow morning, be sure to bundle up, but winds will be light so everything looks good to go!

Temperatures will be gradually warming up through the weekend with a quiet week of weather ahead for the next week.