Grant’s Friday Evening Forecast

After a wet day across much of New Mexico, rain and thunderstorms are coming to an end, and setting up for a perfect first weekend of Balloon Fiesta!

Drier air is starting to move into western New Mexico tonight, cutting off the chance for rain. There will be some clouds if you’re heading out to Balloon Fiesta Saturday morning, eventually clearing through the day and for Sunday morning. Winds will be light to calm too, so balloons should be able to go up!

A couple cold fronts swing across the state starting this weekend and next week, but they will not bring any great chances for rain. Winds will increase for Monday and Friday though. A late week cold front could even bring overnight lows into the upper 30s in the metro.