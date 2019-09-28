Grant’s Friday Evening Forecast

Showers and storms are moving across parts of New Mexico this evening as an upper level low pushes across the state. An isolated shower cannot be ruled out in the metro through late tonight. Strong to severe storms will be possible across southeastern New Mexico.

We will hang onto rain and thunderstorms chances in southeastern New Mexico through the weekend, while dry air filters in to western and central New Mexico. Coming with this will be some windy conditions too, especially into Sunday and Monday.

Rain chances will continue across eastern and southeastern New Mexico into the first half of next week, with areas of potentially heavy and flooding rainfall. Rain chances will start to move into the metro and central New Mexico by the end of next week.