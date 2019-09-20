Grant’s Friday Afternoon Forecast

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue across southeast New Mexico through this evening, with a chance for strong to severe storms in eastern New Mexico. Hail and gusty winds are the biggest concerns. We should stay dry in the metro today, but a spot shower cannot be ruled out.

Heading into the weekend, dry air will continue into the western and central parts of the state, but southeast New Mexico will continue to see a chance for strong to severe storms through Saturday.

Rain chances and cooler temperatures return to the forecast for the start to next week.