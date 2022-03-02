NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Wednesday is going to be a sunny, calm and warm day across the state. Temperatures will climb even more, hitting upper 60s and 70s for most spots. Clouds will return Thursday, and winds will start to pick up. Friday is going to be windy, and snow/rain will start in the Four Corners. Winds will stay gusty through Sunday, and rounds of snow will move through northern New Mexico and the western and central high terrain.