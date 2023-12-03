High-level clouds move across northern and eastern portions of the state with temperatures ranging from the low teens in the northern half of the state to mid-30s across the southern half. As we head throughout the day, skies will be mostly sunny with a few clouds mixed in.

Winds will pick up once again across the state with the strongest along the Sangre de Cristo Mountains, gusting between 60-80 mph at times. The rest of the state will see breezy conditions throughout the day as well.

A warming trend will begin across New Mexico this afternoon and continue through the work week with daytime highs climbing back above average as high pressure dominates the forecast with plenty of sunshine.