COLFAX COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – A flash flood warning is active until 4 p.m. in Colfax County. Due to the weather, a road in New Mexico is closing.

According to the National Weather Service, Highway 64 at mile marker 334 will be shutting down Monday afternoon. Flood waters have prompted the closure.

The area is located in Colfax County and south of Raton. Learn about flood safety here.