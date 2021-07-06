Flooding reported in parts of New Mexico

BELEN, N.M. (KRQE) – Heavy rains are leading to rushing waters across New Mexico Tuesday night. Right now, there is significant flooding in the city of Belen. The airport there is measuring more than 1.7 inches of water and a flash flood warning is in effect in Belen until after midnight.

According to the City of Belen Facebook page, the city is mobilizing a crew. Meanwhile, to the south, people in Ruidoso have been dealing with flash flooding. In the Albuquerque metro area, it was another rainy night but that is easing off at this time.

KRQE News 13 has a crew on the way to Belen. This is a developing story and News 13 will provide updates as soon as it becomes available.