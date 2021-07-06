Flooding reported in parts of New Mexico

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BELEN, N.M. (KRQE) – Heavy rains are leading to rushing waters across New Mexico Tuesday night. Right now, there is significant flooding in the city of Belen. The airport there is measuring more than 1.7 inches of water and a flash flood warning is in effect in Belen until after midnight.

According to the City of Belen Facebook page, the city is mobilizing a crew. Meanwhile, to the south, people in Ruidoso have been dealing with flash flooding. In the Albuquerque metro area, it was another rainy night but that is easing off at this time.

KRQE News 13 has a crew on the way to Belen. This is a developing story and News 13 will provide updates as soon as it becomes available.

Flooding in Belen, New Mexico on July 6, 2021 | Image courtesy  Alejandro T.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Statewide Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES