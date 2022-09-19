NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – One last surge of monsoon moisture will bring heavy rain to parts of New Mexico this week. Flooding will be possible in western parts of the state and southwestern Colorado.

Monsoon moisture began returning to southern New Mexico this weekend and continues to push northward tonight. Heavy rain once again brought flash flooding to the McBride Fire burn scar area around Ruidoso. The risk for flash flooding will be lower the rest of the week there, but it will go up in western parts of New Mexico and southwestern Colorado.

Moisture from a tropical storm in the Pacific Ocean will be brought up into western New Mexico and southwestern Colorado beginning Tuesday. This will create rounds of rain showers and thunderstorms could bring rounds of heavy rainfall and flooding. There is a Flood Watch in effect for western parts of the state, along with the entire Four Corners region.

The flooding threat will continue through Friday though for the Four Corners as the plume of monsoon moisture will continue to bring daily chances for heavy rainfall to this area. Some of the heaviest rainfall amounts will be in southwest Colorado where there is also the highest risk of flooding. Over 2″ of rain will be possible here. Elsewhere, rain chances will taper off the farther east you go from the Four Corners. The plume of monsoon moisture gets tilted, though, to orientate itself from west to east on Friday, and that could bring a better chance for storms to the Albuquerque metro.

Drier weather returns this weekend as we likely say goodbye to the 2022 monsoon season. It looks to stay dry after this weekend. The monsoon season runs through September 30 on the calendar. High temperatures will cool off through the weekend into next week as a backdoor cold front moves into the state.