An extreme fire danger develops in parts of New Mexico Friday afternoon. Potentially damaging wind gusts up to 75 mph will be possible.

Finally a bit of a break from the wind Thursday afternoon, but some areas still recorded wind gusts around 35 mph. Winds will die down again for most overnight, but breezy conditions will stay in eastern New Mexico as southerly winds draw in moisture from the Gulf of Mexico. However, a strong jet stream will begin to dive into New Mexico Friday morning, increasing southwesterly winds through the afternoon.

A concerning fire danger sets up Friday afternoon in New Mexico. Potentially damaging wind gusts will develop across the state by the afternoon. This will combine with extremely dry air, dry conditions, and well-above average temperatures to create one of the highest fire dangers we’ve seen so far this year. Do your part in preventing wildfires and report ay smoke if you see it. Fires that do develop will spread extremely quickly. Winds stay strong into Friday night before relaxing overnight as a cold front sweeps across the state. Friday is a very serious and potentially catastrophic fire day in New Mexico.

Temperatures will be much cooler this weekend with temperatures falling back below average for the end of April. Windy weather will return again Saturday afternoon, but it won’t be nearly as windy as Friday. Regardless, another high fire danger will return to the state. Winds will continue to come down in strength through the weekend. By early next week, we should finally be looking at light to calm winds across the state as a ridge of high pressure builds in. This will bring much warmer weather back by next Wednesday.