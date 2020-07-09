Extreme Heat: Advisories, Watches, Warnings

LATEST HEAT UPDATE

Erica’s Thursday Morning Forecast NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It’s a quiet and mild morning, and some wildfire smoke has drifted across NM thanks to westerly winds. Today will be mostly sunny and extremely hot, with temperatures climbing back into the 90s and 100s. Heat advisories are in effect for most of the state as temperatures climb into record-breaking territory […]

During Extreme Heat….

This warning may seem like common sense: Do not leave children or pets in cars

Avoid outdoor recreation and activities between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Do not rely on a fan as your primary cooling device

Drink more water than usual

Avoid alcohol or liquids containing high amounts of sugar

Replace salt and minerals

Wear lightweight, light-colored clothing

Schedule outdoor activities carefully

Pace yourself

Monitor people at high risk

Do not walk your dog on hot pavement

Health Risks with Extreme Heat Stress

Heat exhaustion can develop after several days of exposure to high temperatures and inadequate or unbalanced replacement of fluids. Its main signs include heavy sweating, muscle cramps, as well as feeling tired, weak and/or dizzy.

Heat stroke is the most serious heat-related illness and happens when the body loses its ability to sweat. Dehydration and over exposure to the sun can cause heat stroke. The main sign of heat stroke is an elevated body temperature greater than 104 degrees and changes in mental status ranging from personality changes to confusion.

Who is at Risk?

Anyone can be affected by heat stress. People at highest risk are the elderly, the very young, and people with existing chronic diseases such as heart disease, and people without access to air conditioning, according to the New Mexico Environmental Public Health tracking.