NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Friday morning is dry and mostly sunny across the state. Temperatures are cool in the higher terrain. Today will be a hotter day, with temperatures climbing into the 90s and 100s. Heat advisories will be in effect in southern New Mexico Friday and Saturday, as temperatures will climb between 100 and 110 degrees.

Record-hot temperatures are expected in most of New Mexico Saturday and Sunday. Heat illness will be a higher risk, so be sure to stay hydrated and take breaks from the heat. Rain chances will be limited to the Gila, lower Rio Grande Valley, southeast plains, and northeast highlands on both Friday and Saturday afternoons. Rainfall accumulation will be low even in those spots. The Metro and Four Corners will stay dry through the weekend.