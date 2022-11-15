NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Cold weather continues to stick around this week. The coldest day will be Friday with record cold-high temperatures possible.

It was a bitterly cold start to the morning, but temperatures warmed a couple of degrees this afternoon over Monday. Despite that slight warming, highs still felt more like the middle of winter. Some light snow fell across the northern mountains earlier today, and snow continues to fall around the Raton Pass which could cause icy spots along I-25 there.

Another surge of cold air arrives Wednesday, leaving us colder once again. Light drizzle may be possible Wednesday afternoon across southeast New Mexico with a few more flurries over the northern mountains and the Sacramento Mountains. Afternoon high temperatures warm a few degrees Thursday afternoon before a strong cold front moves in Thursday night. This front will bring record cold-high temperatures Friday afternoon parts of northern and eastern New Mexico.

A slow warming trend begins Saturday afternoon. Despite the warming trend, high temperatures will remain below average through early next week.