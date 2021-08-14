Evacuations in place for southern Doña Ana County

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Rain blanketed much of the southern part of the state Saturday and one small community in southern Doña Ana county is now under evacuation. Officials say runoff from the rain last week prompted about 50 to 60 people to evacuate the La Union area.

Now, with rain falling in the area throughout the day, fields are flooded, causing even more runoff. “but what we’re seeing is a series of these smaller storms which blown in and out which produce a half-inch of rain. It doesn’t seem like much but we’re saturated,” said an official.

Officials say the water supply for La Union shut off, though they aren’t sure if it is because of flooding or another issue, and are now encouraging all residents to evacuate. Officials are also watching other areas in the county for possible flooding risks though, at the moment, no other evacuations have been mandated.

Assistance is available on the Doña Ana County website.