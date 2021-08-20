Emergency declaration in effect for Mora County

FILE – In this April 15, 2020 file photo New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham gives an update on the COVID-19 outbreak in the state Capitol during a news conference in Santa Fe, N.M. The leader of one of the largest Native American tribes in the U.S. called Wednesday, June 23, 2020, on Lujan Grisham to end efforts to fight a court ruling that orders improvements in education for members of his tribe and other vulnerable groups. (Eddie Moore/The Albuquerque Journal via AP, Pool,File)

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham signed an executive order on Thursday declaring a state of emergency in Mora County. A press release states the declaration will provide new funding and other resources to support recovery from recent storms.

This is similar to declarations made for Lincoln, Chaves, Valencia, Eddy, and Doña Ana counties and will provide up to $750,000 for the Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management to support public recovery efforts organized by city and county officials.

The declaration means that affected localities within Mora County could be eligible for state assistance. The New Mexico National Guard could also be activated for necessary support.