Emergency declaration in effect for Doña Ana County

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – On Sunday, Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham signed an executive order, declaring a state of emergency in Doña Ana county. The order will provide local governments with tools and funding to begin the recovery process from the heavy rainfall and flooding, which began last week.

According to a press release, the declaration provides up to $750,000 for the Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management to support public recovery efforts organized by city and county officials. The release states the state’s constitution does not allow state emergency funds to be used for direct financial assistance to private individuals.

Updates on local resources and the situation in the area are available on the county Facebook page.