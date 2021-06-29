Eddy County prepares for possible evacuations due to flooding

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Eddy County is preparing for possible evacuations in Carlsbad Tuesday afternoon. Due to rain, officials are preparing for the river in the area to possibly rise and flood nearby neighborhoods. The Eddy County Emergency Management and the Eddy County Fire and Rescue are preparing to evacuate areas in and around the county.

The following is road closures in place in and around Eddy County:

Black River Crossing on John D. Forehand

Black River

Higby Hole

Longhorn Road at the Pecos River Crossing

Dark Canyon from 62/180 to 137

Washington Ranch Road by Joel Fire Station

Fanning Road

Joy Road from Highway 82 to Funk Road

Crossbuck Road between Rock Daisy Road

Rocking R. Red Road

Bolton Road from Highway 82 to Richey Road

Lower Tansill and James

San Jose at La Tienda

Boyd Drive at Radio Blvd.

Halderman Road between Richey and US 82

Eagle Draw at 10th between JJ Clark and Mahone

Standpipe / Hidalgo

The county says more roads in and around Eddy County are expected to close within the next several hours and possible evacuations will take place. Officials ask drivers to stay away from running water and avoid flooded areas. That area has gotten between four to five inches of rain in the last 48 hours.

The Carlsbad Police Department says there are ongoing evacuations and rescue efforts taking place in the Lower Tansill area.

This is a developing story and KRQE News 13 will provide updates as soon as they become available.