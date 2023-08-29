Drier and hotter weather is returning across New Mexico for the rest of the week. Monsoon moisture will try and bring storms to far western New Mexico late this week.

Fewer storms have developed Tuesday as drier air is moving into New Mexico. Still a few storms are moving south from the northern and southern mountains. Drier air will continue to move in on Wednesday, even further limiting any storms from developing. Any storms that do form will again be across the northern and southern mountains but won’t make it off the higher terrain. Temperatures will be warming through Thursday as high pressure moves overhead. A couple more storms will be possible in the Gila on Thursday afternoon.

High pressure moves east of New Mexico on Friday. This will bring a plume of monsoon moisture up into Arizona. A few of these monsoon storms may develop in far western New Mexico and across the peaks of the northern mountains. Otherwise, many areas will continue to stay dry.

By this weekend, the plume of monsoon moisture should bring a better chance for storms to northwest New Mexico and southwest Colorado on Saturday and then as far as the Rio Grande Valley on Sunday. A cold front will also sweep across the state, leaving temperatures a few degrees cooler into Labor Day.