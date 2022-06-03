Severe storms have developed across the eastern half of New Mexico Friday afternoon. These storms will move east through the evening before clearing out early tonight.

Drier air will be moving into New Mexico this weekend with a westerly wind. Winds will be relatively light compared to lately, but some breezy conditions will be possible in the afternoon. The westerly wind and dry air will bring much warmer temperatures into early next week as well, with high temperatures climbing above average for the beginning of July.

A series of backdoor cold fronts will steadily reintroduce low level moisture across central and eastern parts of the state from Monday through the middle of the week. Canyon winds will be likely Wednesday and Thursday as the cold fronts push west, dragging an increase in moisture with them. Very similar to this week, that increase in low level moisture will help to bring back chances for rain to central and eastern parts of New Mexico. Drier air looks to return again next Friday, and with that, some of the hottest weather we’ve seen so far this year.