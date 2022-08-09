Another chance for isolated storms returns again to parts of New Mexico on Wednesday. Drier air will shift the chance for rain south though starting Thursday.

Plenty of monsoon moisture will allow for another active crop of thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon, with another chance for heavy rain and flash flooding, especially over burn scar areas. There will also be another chance for storms in the metro on Wednesday as a similar pattern could cause more storms to move from west to east across the Albuquerque area.

High pressure will begin to move into the northern part of New Mexico Thursday as it wraps around an area of high pressure that’s over Colorado. This will severely limit rain chances for areas north of I-40 through Friday, while bringing much better chances for rain to areas south of I-40. Unfortunately, this will increase the risk for burn scar flash flooding to areas in the southern part of the state including the McBride and Black Fire burn scars.

By the weekend, drier air will move into more of the state bringing in lower rain chances and warmer weather.