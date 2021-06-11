Day 5: Haze begins to disperse though patchy areas of smoke remain

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque and Bernalillo County area is without a Health Alert on Friday, June 11 for the first time this week since an initial alert was issued due to smoke on Monday, June 7. Wildfires in Arizona prompted the initial alert from the Albuquerque-Bernalillo County Air Quality Program which was extended through 2 p.m. on Thursday.

While the National Weather Service did not issue an Air Quality Alert for New Mexico on Friday, patchy areas of smoke do linger in New Mexico’s west and central areas. The Air Quality was reported to be good Friday morning in Albuquerque.

How’s the air today in ABQ?

•Today’s Air Quality is GOOD for particulate matter

•Tomorrow’s Air Quality Forecast is MODERATE

•Pollen is MEDIUM for ash

Record heat will continue across southeast New Mexico where a Heat Advisory is in effect.

Hazard Mapping System Fire and Smoke Product analysis for June 10, 2021, last updated on Friday, June 11, 2021. (courtesy NOAA)

The U.S. Drought Monitor reports that much of the southwestern United States remains in a prolonged drought and large wildfires are currently burning in Arizona which contributed to haze seen in New Mexico this week. Thursday, Arizona Governor Doug Ducey called a special session of the state Legislature in order to boost wildfire funding as two large wildfires, the Telegraph and Mescal fires continue to burn in the state.

The most recent update for the Telegraph Fire indicates that the 85,901-acre blaze is now 40% contained while the 72,250-acre Mescal Fire is now 77% contained. Due to the recent increase in containment, New Mexico is receiving limited smoke.

In New Mexico, there are four active wildfires fires burning in New Mexico including the Johnson Fire, the Drummond Fire, the Wolf Draw Fire, and the Poso Fire. Additionally, the Ball Field Fire near Ruidoso was last reported to be about 25 acres in size and 75% contained as of Wednesday, June 9.