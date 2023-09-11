Scattered showers are making their way across New Mexico Monday morning. Scattered rain will continue through the day and tonight all across the state. There will be dry time with the intermittent showers today, but you may want to have an umbrella on hand. Heavier and more widespread rain is expected Tuesday.

A cold front is moving into the state today, cooling temperatures by around 5 to 10 degrees from Sunday. Even cooler air will arrive Tuesday, and high temperatures will be much cooler than normal, only warming into the 60s, 70s, and 80s in most spots. We will stay cooler than normal through the end of the week.