It is a wet start to the week as widespread showers and thunderstorms will continue through at least Wednesday. Locally heavy rainfall will be possible, especially on Tuesday.

A backdoor cold front and moisture from the remnants of a tropical system in the Pacific Ocean continue to bring rain and thunderstorms across New Mexico Monday night. The backdoor cold front is moving through the Albuquerque Metro tonight, bringing a gusty east canyon wind. Wind gusts up to 50 mph are possible through early Tuesday morning. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will also continue overnight across the state.

The cold front moving through New Mexico tonight will bring some of the coolest high temperatures since the middle of May Tuesday afternoon. Widespread showers and thunderstorms will continue across the state through the day Tuesday. There is a risk for heavy rain and flash flooding with some of these showers and storms, especially across the western half of New Mexico. Rain may be lighter in the eastern part of the state. Scattered showers and storms will continue through Tuesday night.

Temperatures start warming again on Wednesday but will remain cooler than average. That combined with plenty of moisture still in the atmosphere and more sunshine, will create more afternoon showers and storms. Some of the heaviest rain on Wednesday may fall across the Sacramento Mountains. Burn scar flooding will continue to be a threat.

There is a little more uncertainty in the forecast starting Thursday. Temperatures will continue a slow warming trend, but drier air will begin pushing back into the state. That being said, isolated showers and thunderstorms will continue to be possible into this upcoming weekend.