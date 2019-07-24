Connor’s Tuesday Evening Forecast

Tonight’s thunderstorms are looking somewhat flimsy as a high pressure inches closer to the metro area. This high pressure will make it difficult for storms to develop on Wednesday. The northern mountains will be the exception.

Thursday and Friday bumps the high well into Arizona which will enhance thunderstorms across most of the state. Flash flooding will be a concern in the mountains, especially over burn scars. This upcoming weekend will bring hit-or-miss thunderstorms to the I-25 corridor. I’m hoping we get as much as possible Thursday and Friday. The forecast looks much drier after these upcoming seven days.