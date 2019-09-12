Connor’s Thursday Afternoon Forecast

Dry air will prevent thunderstorms for most of New Mexico today. Very few storms will form in southeast New Mexico and may become severe before they drift into Texas. A backdoor front will push into the mountain Friday morning. This will produce morning and evening showers for eastern New Mexico, while most places stay dry west of the Divide.

This weekend will present better rain chances in the metro, particularly on Sunday. Temperatures will generally trend cooler. We could finally have below average temperatures by next Wednesday.