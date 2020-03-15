Connor’s Sunday Morning Forecast

Gulf air makes a comeback in Eastern New Mexico. This will produce showers in the morning and isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Clouds will reach the east mountains and showers will go as far west as Santa Rosa. Moisture will recede on Monday and slosh back on Tuesday. Setup on Tuesday looks favorable for isolated severe storms in Eastern New Mexico.

Moisture combined with incoming instability will generate isolated thunderstorms west of the Divide on Wednesday. Wet weather covers most of the state on Thursday. Snow elevations will start at 5,500′. There may be a steep contrast for valleys and mountains for total precipitation. Eastern slopes like Las Vegas should not get much.

