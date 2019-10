Conditions could not be better this morning for Balloon Fiesta. The afternoon will feature above average temperatures and clear skies. A cold front will push west across New Mexico tonight resulting in cooler temperatures tomorrow.

Basically every morning will provide a slight breeze which could be enough to disrupt the balloon launches. As of now, Friday appears to have the strongest morning winds. Friday is also, by far, the coldest day of the week with numerous areas starting in the 30s.