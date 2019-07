It’ll be another very hot day in New Mexico. Afternoon convection will start in the mountains by noon. Storms will slide into lower elevations through the evening. The best chance for a storm in Albuquerque will be around 7 pm. Monday holds a similar pattern with just enough moisture to start and support storms.

As the high sinks south this week, so does the moisture. Storms will be harder to come by Tuesday through Thursday. Moisture should increase once we get to Friday.