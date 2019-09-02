Connor’s Sunday Evening Forecast

High pressure circulating near Four Corners continues to pull in dry air. Thunderstorms will primarily be in the mountains as a result for the majority of the week. Albuquerque has a slight chance of rain the next two days with nearby showers in the Sandias.

The forecast gets more encouraging by this weekend. Juliette will be a hurricane at this point and help strengthen an incoming trough. This should set up a southwest flow and spike moisture across the state. The timing is unclear, but the monsoon is expected to kick back into gear.

