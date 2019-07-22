Connor’s Sunday Evening Forecast

A cold front will drop into western New Mexico tomorrow sparking numerous storms across the mountains. Hopefully the convection isn’t too far west. If so, Albuquerque could miss out on the rain. We’ll probably see one or two flash flood warnings tomorrow. It will not be safe to be near flood prone areas such as arroyos.

Things are relatively stable on Tuesday and Wednesday before the high pressure gets knocked into Arizona on Thursday. Moisture will spike again on Friday giving the Rio Grande Valley a good shot at rain. Temperatures will wobble around average values this week.