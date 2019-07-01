Connor’s Sunday Evening Forecast

It’s better than nothing. Mountains continue to pick up rain while most valleys, like Albuquerque, are unable to squeeze any rain out. Things will be different on Monday. The remnants of Tropical Depression Alvin will bring more moisture and lift to the Rio Grande Valley boosting our rain chances in the afternoon. Storms will be routine, besides some stronger ones east of the central mountain chain.

The only time frame in the forecast for severe weather is Tuesday afternoon. Areas at risk of hail and strong winds will be the northeast quadrant of New Mexico. Wednesday blows away all the moisture. The next rain chances are this upcoming weekend.