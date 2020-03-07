Showers will start tomorrow morning in southern New Mexico. The heaviest rain will be southeast until noon. Another round of showers will form across the Continental Divide in the afternoon. Downpours will be likely, and thunder will be occasional. There will be a quick 1-3″ of snow in the northern mountains.
Monday and Tuesday will be quiet. Models are pointing to widespread rain on Thursday and Friday. Temperatures will be near average this week. No 70s are in sight for the metro.
Connor’s Saturday Morning Forecast
Rain returns on Sunday
