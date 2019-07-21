Connor’s Saturday Evening Forecast

A cold front will drastically change the weather in New Mexico this week. Storms will erupt off the central mountain chain tomorrow giving places like Tucumcari and Clayton rain. The western mountains will play a similar role on Monday as the front digs deeper.

Moisture will remain near seasonal averages after the cold front. This means storm chances will be solid this week, particularly as we approach next weekend. Temperatures will be much more manageable for Albuquerque on Monday. The heatwave basically continues yet again on Sunday, so be prepared for one more super hot day if you live in the metro.