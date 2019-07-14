Connor’s Saturday Evening Forecast

Thunderstorms will be more likely in Santa Fe and Albuquerque tomorrow. The high pressure will shift slightly south and change the flow northwest. Ultimately, storms will be isolated Sunday and Monday.

The forecast looks dismal for rain between Tuesday and Thursday. A sinking trough will pull dry air from Arizona into Northern New Mexico. Southern New Mexico will still have a shot at afternoon storms during this stretch. Models are hinting at more moisture starting Friday. We’re still waiting to see a massive vapor plume hit the state.