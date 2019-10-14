Connor’s Monday Evening Forecast

Winds will be elevated across the eastern plains for the next couple of days. The trough responsible for those winds will also snuff out the little moisture we have in southern New Mexico. The forecast into Friday will be continued sunny skies and, if anything, temperatures slightly increase.

After a beautiful Saturday, a sharp Pacific cold front hits Sunday evening. Strong west winds will likely trigger some advisories by the afternoon. Monday will feel cooler. This storm will not swing far enough south to give our mountains any snow.