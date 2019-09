Most showers will be east of the central mountain chain today with significantly drier air streaming into Four Corners. It looks like this dry air will be too much for a shower to form in Albuquerque, while a quick thunderstorm is possible in the Sandias.

The moisture plume will gradually journey west by Sunday boosting rain chances for the metro. Rain totals between Sunday and Monday should be over an inch for areas in western New Mexico. The western part of the state is currently in a drought.