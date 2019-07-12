Connor’s Friday Evening Forecast

A strong high pressure is making it difficult for valleys and plains to pick up rain this week. Mountain ranges, especially north, will be a much different story. As the high backs off slightly, rain chances will correspondingly slightly increase into Monday.

Barry keeps the moisture supply steady. A relatively stable atmosphere will means hit or miss thunderstorms for Albuquerque. Monday evening is looking like the metro’s best shot at a storm. Temperatures are locked in place. This will be one of the hottest stretches of the year.