A cold front moving into New Mexico tonight will bring colder temperatures statewide Thursday afternoon. Rain and snow will also develop in parts of the state through Friday.

Temperatures were slightly cooler across most of New Mexico Wednesday thanks to a weak Pacific cold front moving through the state. Roswell broke another record high temperature today. Meanwhile, a strong backdoor cold front is moving through northeast New Mexico, already bringing a sharp drop in temperatures behind it. This front will continue to move south and west through New Mexico tonight. As it does, it will bring light snow to the Sangre de Cristo Mountains, with some areas of fog by Thursday morning along the east slopes of the central mountain chain and a gusty canyon wind as the cold front spills into the Rio Grande Valley overnight. East winds will gust up to 55 mph through Thursday morning. Scattered showers will also develop in southern New Mexico by Thursday morning.

High temperatures across the state on Thursday will be cooler than average thanks to the backdoor cold front. Light snow will continue across the northern mountains before ending Thursday night. Meanwhile, scattered showers will continue across the southern half of the state, with a mix of rain and snow in the Sacramento Mountains. A few thunderstorms may even be possible in the lower Rio Grande Valley Thursday night as another push of moisture moves into the state. More rain will develop Thursday night into Friday morning for areas along and south of I-40.

The big question is the potential for snow. Forecast models are coming into agreement that by Friday morning we will see an area of snow develop from the Sacramento Mountains northward to I-40. A light accumulation of snow will be possible in this area, but with warm ground temperatures should melt quickly after falling on the ground. A mix of rain and snow will continue through Friday morning before moving out by Friday afternoon. Temperatures will stay cool.

Warmer and quieter weather will stick around through the upcoming weekend. Mostly quiet weather will continue into early next week.