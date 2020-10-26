Cold and windy conditions hit Roswell; snow expected

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A major winter storm is hitting New Mexico bringing record cold, heavy snowfall and freezing rain for some. Winter weather will continue into the middle of the week.

A heavy band of snow stretching through Albuquerque to Santa Fe continues to remain stationary this afternoon dropping heavy snow and reducing visibility. Slick roads will continue through the evening rush hour. Snow will continue in the Rio Grande Valley, building all the way south to Las Cruces and I-10 by Tuesday morning. More snow is expected to build across eastern New Mexico as well through Tuesday. Light ice accumulations from freezing rain will be likely tonight into Tuesday across southeastern New Mexico. Widespread travel impacts are expected tonight into Tuesday morning. Roads will be wet, snow covered and icy across much of the state.