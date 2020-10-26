Cold and windy conditions hit Roswell; snow expected

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – Roswell stayed mostly dry Monday but they did experience the cold and the wind. In fact, what’s usually one of the warmest cities in the state, reached a high of just 33 degrees. They won’t be left out when it comes to precipitation. Snow is expected to start falling overnight, with things really ramping up Tuesday morning.
